Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

