Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

