Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a PE ratio of 213.80 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.