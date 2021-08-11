McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $233.45 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 38,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 99,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

