McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.