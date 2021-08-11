Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Matinas BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,544. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.