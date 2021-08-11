Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.40. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 10,126 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.26.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

