Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.40. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 10,126 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.26.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
