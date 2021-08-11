MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $115.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target cut by Cowen from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MasTec stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $58,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

