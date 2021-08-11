Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.00-8.60 EPS.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. 7,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,487. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.83.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

