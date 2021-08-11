Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

