Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 967,622 shares of company stock valued at $31,673,581. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

