Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.59. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$12.52, with a volume of 170,074 shares trading hands.

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.