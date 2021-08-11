MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketWise stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

