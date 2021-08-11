MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess stock opened at $467.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,444. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

