Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,045. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

