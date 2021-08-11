Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 215.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Markel were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Markel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,258.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,278.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

