Mark S. Bamford Sells 1,825 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TXT stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

