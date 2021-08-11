Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $60,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

