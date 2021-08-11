Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after buying an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.