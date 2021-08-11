Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $34.25

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $35.86. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 150,237 shares traded.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 4.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

