Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after buying an additional 452,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after buying an additional 251,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after buying an additional 410,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

