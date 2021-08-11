Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

