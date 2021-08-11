Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 126.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

