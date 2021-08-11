MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

