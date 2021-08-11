MAI Capital Management Has $7.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,008,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 349,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

