MACOM Technology Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,378% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

MTSI stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.33. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,200,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

