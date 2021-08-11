Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

