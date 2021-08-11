Lympo Market Token Price Tops $0.30 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $9.19 million and $208,312.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars.

