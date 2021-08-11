Lucira Health (LHDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucira Health stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHDX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

