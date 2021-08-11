London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LNSTY stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.