London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £110 ($143.72) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

LSEG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,850 ($102.56) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,727.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

