Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Tops $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,131.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.88 or 0.07003710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.72 or 0.01323878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00372081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00130803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.36 or 0.00599067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00342765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00297538 BTC.

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

