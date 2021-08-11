LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. LMP Automotive has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 20.32%.
LMP Automotive stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.09. LMP Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
