Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.14.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

