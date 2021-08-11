Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 91.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

ADP opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

