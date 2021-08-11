Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 800 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

