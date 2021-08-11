Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 39.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

ZTS stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

