Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Square were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.55, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

