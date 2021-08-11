Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 111.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

