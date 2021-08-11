Livent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 16,409 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 636% compared to the typical volume of 2,229 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 39.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 2.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

