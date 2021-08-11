Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $26.04. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Livent shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 29,105 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Get Livent alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.