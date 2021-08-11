Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.
NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
