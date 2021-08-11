Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

