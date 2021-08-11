Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $45,625.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LAD stock traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $374.93. The company had a trading volume of 251,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
