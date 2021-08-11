Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $139,817.10

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $139,817.10 and approximately $584.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,575.34 or 0.99937973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00072323 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.