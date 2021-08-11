Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5,000 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,000 ($65.33) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4,400.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LTI stock opened at GBX 1,750.60 ($22.87) on Wednesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 861.66 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,790 ($23.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,564.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
