Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

LNC stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.78. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 292,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

