Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.60

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $10.93. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 61,520 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ZEV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto purchased 650,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

