Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

NYSE LBRT opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,492,216 shares of company stock worth $189,662,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 92,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

