Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.72. 8,860,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,092,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of -189.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.