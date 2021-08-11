LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

